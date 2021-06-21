By Laman Ismayilova

Astronomical summer began in Azerbaijan on June 21 at 7:32:00 a.m.

The astronomical calendar determines the seasons due to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the Sun. Both Equinoxes and Solstices are related to the Earth's orbit around the Sun.

This year, astronomical summer began on June 20 and ends on September 22, 2021.

Today's daytime is the longest as spring is being replaced by summer. The length of the day will be 15 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds, while the duration of the night - 8 hours 56 minutes 37 seconds.

The autumn season in Azerbaijan will begin on September 23 at 11:21 p.m. The winter season will star on December 21 at 7:59 p.m.

