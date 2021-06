Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have expressed condolences to Russia's Patriarch Kirill over the death of Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander, Azertag reported today.

In a joint letter, the president and the first lady have praised Archbishop Alexander’s contribution to strengthen Azerbaijani-Russian friendship and interreligious solidarity and tolerance, Azertag said.