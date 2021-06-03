By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be mostly rainless in Baku on July 4. Northwest wind will blow in the capital.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +16-20 °C at night, +25-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure is within the normal range at 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Thunderstorms and occasional showers are expected in the northern and western regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature +17-22 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +17-22 °C in the daytime.

Khazri (north) wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

