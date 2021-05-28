By Trend

Signify lighting systems have been installed on many streets and avenues of Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku Improvement Service LLC told Trend.

According to the company, in the near future, on behalf of the head of state, lighting systems will be installed on the streets of the regions.

"President Ilham Aliyev for the first time met with Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) in Davos, in 2019. Then the Baku City Executive Power signed a memorandum on joint activities with Signify,” the company said. “Although the document provides for the installation of lighting systems in Baku Sumgayit was added to it precisely on behalf of the President. Soon after the signing of the memorandum, the implementation of the planned projects started in early 2020.”

“Streets and avenues of 11 districts of Baku were illuminated. This work was also carried out in Sumgayit, where lighting systems were installed, in its micro-districts and surrounding villages,” the company noted. “During this time, the roads were fully illuminated, new cables were laid, they were connected to a transformer, and new lampposts were installed.”

The Baku Improvement Service also spoke about the advantages of Signify lighting systems.

"These systems differ from existing ones primarily in that they are LED. As it’s known, LED lights save energy. For comparison, we installed traditional lights and Signify lights, connected them to an electricity meter. As a result, we made sure that LED lights are 50 percent more economical than traditional ones. Besides, they don’t require frequent servicing. Signify also gives a 7-year warranty for its products," the company added.

The Baku City Improvement Service noted that in the near future, the relevant work will begin in the regions.

"During the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev with the CEO of Signify Eric Rondolat held on May 24, the parties highly appreciated the work done. One of the tasks set by the head of state was to carry out these works in the regions. Therefore, work will be carried out to illuminate the streets of Ganja, Mingachevir, Shaki, Gabala, Shamakhi, Shirvan and Lankaran cities. Yesterday an agreement was signed between the Executive Power of Baku, Signify and our LLC. These activities will start soon," concluded the company.