By Trend

Timely beginning of the vaccination process against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan made it possible to soften the quarantine regime, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend on May 26.

“The country has taken important and systematic measures to prevent the spread of the virus since the outbreak,” the MP said.

“The effectiveness of systematic measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan today is clear,” Huseynov added.

“The measures taken in our country to combat COVID-19 are highly valued by international organizations,” the MP said.

“Thus, these measures cover a wide range beginning from protecting human health and ending with ensuring economic development,” the MP said. “If you pay attention to the chronology of events in Azerbaijan, it is possible to see that all the work was carried out in a planned and reasonable manner."

Huseynov said that among the measures being taken against COVID-19, vaccination, which began in Azerbaijan simultaneously with developed countries, must be emphasized.

"The decision of the Operational Headquarters to mitigate the quarantine regime was made possible thanks to the systematic measures being taken in Azerbaijan against the spread of the virus,” Huseynov said.

“A number of countries are still in a strict lockdown,” the MP said. “However, Azerbaijan achieved successful results in such conditions. Moreover, Azerbaijan bought enough volume of vaccines against COVID-19 and even gave people the opportunity to choose a vaccine against COVID-19.”

