President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Mr. President, on behalf of the Georgian people and on my own, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Founding of the Republic," President Zourabichvili said.

"To regain the statehood, the Georgian and Azerbaijani people faced many challenges and tragedies, however, today our countries proudly continue building strong and free states," the Georgian president added.

"I avail myself of this opportunity and once again confirm my readiness to strengthen the existing partnership and friendly relations between our countries," President Zourabichvili said. "I hope that in the near future I will have the opportunity to host you in Georgia to jointly set new ways to deepen our strategic partnership."

"Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and the wishes of peace, health and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the Georgian president said.

