Azerbaijan’s CBC FM radio channel has started broadcasting in the country's recently-liberated territories, The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has reported.

The radio channel is aired in the liberated Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, as well as Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Barda, Goranboy, Goychay, Gabala regions and nearby settlements.

The broadcasting was launched on May 7 by the Ministry's production association "Radio-Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications" in a stereo mode at 102.7 MHz frequency through Azerspace satellite and Shusha radio-television station with FM transmitter of 2 kW capacity of CBC radio channel.

It should be noted that on December 30 last year, the Shusha radio and television station began broadcasting 11 TV channels, including CBC TV, and two FM radios.

Earlier in April, the Caspian International Broadcasting Company LLC (CBC FM radio channel) was declared the winter of the tender for opening a radio channel in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the restoration and reconstruction work on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

