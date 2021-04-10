By Trend

Azerbaijan is carrying out the necessary work to develop ties between the Turkic-speaking states, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on April 10.

Hajiyev made the statement at the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, held in Baku.

According to him, cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states is successfully developing in all spheres.

"Expanding cooperation in the sphere of information is one of the priority directions. In the field of media, the necessary legal parameters have been determined," noted the president’s assistant. "Documents have been adopted, which create opportunities for expanding our cooperation. Establishment of information support between Turkic-speaking countries is one of the important conditions."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz