By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan plans to build hotels of different categories and DOST Centres in the liberated Karabakh region.

Hotels of different categories, including luxury hotels and hotels of local brands, will be built in Karabakh, Trend reported, quoting Azerbaijan Hotel Association’s Executive Secretary-General Gunay Saglam.

Noting that Karabakh has great tourism potential, she underlined that the association’s main task is to develop this potential, attract the attention of investors to this beautiful region of Azerbaijan and prepare new projects, taking into account the characteristic of each region.

Moreover, she emphasized that reconstruction activities are already underway in the Karabakh region and as part of these activities the Karabakh hotel started to be rebuilt.

“At this stage, there is intensive work related to the issues of Karabakh's tourism potential, various proposals and projects are being formed. In line with instructions of the country leadership, the construction of hotels of different categories and other accommodation facilities is on the agenda. In addition, the creation of other types of tourist products with an integrated systematic approach to ensure the comfort of tourists is important," Saglam said.

Furthermore, at least two DOST centres are planned to be built in Karabakh. One centre will be built in Shusha and the second one either in Jabrayil or Fuzuli.

Earlier the country's Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev emphasized that the work has already begun to establish the DOST centre in Shusha, upon the Azerbaijani president's instructions.

The Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency set up under the presidential order in 2018 to improve governance in employment, social protection and labour. DOST centres are established to provide employment services, labour, social protection and guarantees, as well as other services in accordance with the activities of the Labour and Social Protection Ministry.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated that the restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction and development of the economy.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

