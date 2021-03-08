By Trend

Presently, Azerbaijan’s state interests on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border are protected at the highest level, First Deputy Chief of the State Border Service, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Lieutenant General Rashad Sadigov said, the State Border Service told Trend.

“The Service under the command of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev is a source of pride for every Azerbaijani border guard,” Sadigov said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz