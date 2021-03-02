By Vafa Ismayilova

A silent protest has been staged in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, to mark the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide through the organizational support of the Azerbaijan New England Centre, Day.az reported.

Members of the Azerbaijani communities of Boston and adjacent territories took part in the protest action at Harvard Square, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora was quoted as saying.

The posters held by the protesters contained photos and information reflecting the horrors of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and the Khojaly genocide.

The protesters were holding posters with inscriptions "Justice for Khojaly!", "Do not remain indifferent!", "The Khojaly genocide was committed by Armenia", "Delayed justice means denial of justice".

Armenia's armed units, supported by the former Soviet 366th motorized rifle regiment, committed genocide in Khojaly town and massacred the residents of this town on the night of February 25-26, 1992, attempting to flee the occupied town. As a result, the Armenian military servicemen killed 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly. Some experts call the Khojaly tragedy "‘Azerbaijani Srebrenitsa".

--

