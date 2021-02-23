By Trend

An opportunity for peace and development of the region has appeared in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark during a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, Trend reports on Feb. 23.

“We always make calls in this regard,” the Turkish foreign minister added. “If Armenia also acts in the same direction, it will most of all take advantage of the stability and economic development of the region. “Turkey, together with Azerbaijan, will also respond positively to Armenia’s positive step.”

“Everything was destroyed in the Azerbaijani lands, which were under occupation for about 30 years, while leaving these territories, the Armenians continued their destruction,” Cavusoglu added.

“To restore historical, religious, cultural monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in particular in Aghdam and seven adjacent districts, the Azerbaijani government is implementing the infrastructure projects,” the Turkish foreign minister said.

“Turkey, as the Turkic world, is close to Azerbaijan and will firmly support it in the development of this region," Cavusoglu said.

