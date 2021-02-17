By Trend

The new highway M-1 Baku-Guba-state border with Russia, which is part of the North-South international transport corridor, starting from the Yashma Baglari settlement, is being built by the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads following 1B technical level upon the order, the State Agency told Trend.

The construction work is underway in five sections.

"So far, the construction work has been completed on the first section of a toll highway with a length of 30 kilometers, located between Yashma and Gilyazi settlements of Khizi district," the agency said.

The first part of the project starts on the 45th kilometer of the existing highway M-1 Baku-Guba-state border with the Russian Federation.

Two road junctions, one overpass, one bridge over the canal, four underground automobile tunnels were built, 33 rectangular and round concrete pipes of different diameters were laid within the project.

The appropriate measures have also been taken at the intersections with reclamation lines, water and gas pipelines, power lines of various voltages. Concrete barriers with a total length of 31,000 linear meters were built on the road dividing strip.

Currently, the construction work is underway at the last stage of the section of the new highway, located between Gandob village in Shabran district and Samur settlement in Gusar district at the intersection with the Russian border.

The length of the section, built in the new direction, is 13 kilometers shorter than the existing route and is 58 kilometers.

The construction work on the remaining three parts with a total length of 62 kilometers is planned to be completed by the second half of 2022.

The construction of 39 interchanges and overpasses, 15 hydraulic and canal bridges, 41 inter-settlement underpasses of rectangular shape, laying off 514 circular concrete and 43 rectangular culverts and spare pipes of various diameters, 20 cattle crossings is under completion along the entire section of the 150-kilometer road.

The construction of the crossing, as well as the transfer of power lines of various voltages, water, gas, and oil pipelines of international importance, are under completion.

It is planned to install bridges and crossings, including underground culverts, lighting, fences on the median strip and both sides of the road, as well as to adapt the environmental measures to prevent the emergence of any obstacles on the way.

The construction of a new road will give an additional impetus to the development of the tourism sector in the region, playing an important role in the transportation of goods and passengers along the North-South international transport corridor, will create conditions for wider attraction of goods, including transit ones, increasing their volume and profit, development of the country's transport infrastructure, the creation of new jobs, which, in turn, will solve many social issues.

