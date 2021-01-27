By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits gloomy and changeable cloudy weather on January 28. South-west wind will blow.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm Hg to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, snow and rain are expected in some western regions in the evening. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, +3- 8 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

