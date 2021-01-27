President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of Aydin Karimov as special representative of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, Azertag reported on January 27.

Shusha was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, and was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

Azerbaijan and Armenia entered a second war on September 27 after Armenian’s firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centres, regions and historic Shusha city in the six-week war.

The November 10 peace deal signed between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s previously-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz