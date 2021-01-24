The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Jomerd village of Kalbajar district after its liberation from the Armenian occupation, the ministry press service reported today.

Kalbajar was occupied by Armenian forces in 1993 and was liberated following the November 10, 2020 peace deal that stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers as well as its historic Shusha city during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

Below is the footage:

