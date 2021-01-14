By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani scientists have discovered a previously unknown species of wasp.

The Nakhchivan Institute of Bioresources found the representatives of a new species of wasps in Sirab and Daridag regions, which are famous for their mineral waters.

There are 82 different species of the wasp known as Hoplisoides flavescens.

These wasps live in the ground, mainly in sandy areas, creating multi-cell nests and are useful insect predators that eat the larvae of leaf beetles, thus participating in the regulation of the number of pests in nature.

The difference between the new wasp species found in Nakhchivan and other representatives of the Palaearctic species is the presence of the yellow color on the abdomen and other segments of the chitinous cover.

Established in 2002, Nakhchivan branch of the National Academy of Sciences focuses on increasing scientific research institutions activity.

Nakhchivan branch was founded on the basis of scientific institutions working in the Autonomous Republic Nakhchivan Regional Scientific Center, Nakhchivan Scientific Research Base, Shamakhi Astrophysics Observatory, Batabat and Agdara stations amalgamated.

The section includes 6 scientific-research institutions - History, Ethnography and Archaeology, art, Language and Literature, Natural Resources, Bio resources institutes, Fund of Manuscripts and Batabat Astrophysics Observatory.

Nakhchivan Bioresources Institute was founded with the purpose of learning, using and preserving bio resources of the Autonomous Republic. 27 scientific workers work at the institute.

The Institute regularly conducts work botanical and zoological researches.

