The weather will be changeable cloudy and foggy in Baku on January 6. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime at Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, +4-7 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, +2-5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on January 6, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

