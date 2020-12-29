By Trend

More than 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return to the country from Iran, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, the US, and other countries have been evacuated in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Dec. 29.

The financial assistance has been rendered through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Foreign Ministry to a number of Azerbaijani students who have faced big financial difficulties and have applied for the evacuation this year.

The lump-sum benefits were paid to each of over 600 Azerbaijani students who are in an extremely difficult situation in 20 countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz