By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection continues the process of assigning social benefits to martyrs’ families.

The Fund has already assigned presidential monthly pensions, pensions and benefits to about 1,700 family members from about 700 martyrs’ families.

Moreover, this month, the ministry launched an electronic enrollment system of pensions and benefits for martyrs’ families, and for the loss of the head of the family. These innovations make it possible to assign promptly, through an electronic system, social payments to members of martyrs’ families without their application.

It should be noted that social support payments in the country increased by 21.5 percent during the first eleven months of the year. Thus, during the reporting period, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance.

The country also continues the process of providing martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans with private houses, apartments and cars. So far, around 9,000 apartments and private houses and 7,050 cars were provided to these categories of citizens.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz