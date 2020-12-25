By Trend

The first stage of the construction of two highways in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation is nearing completion, Anar Najafli, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend.

According to him, these are the Tartar-Sugovushan and Sugovushan-Talish roads.

“The length of the Tartar-Sugovushan road is 21 km, and the Sugovushan-Talish road is 8 km. Construction work on both roads is progressing at an accelerated pace. The first stage of work will be completed in the coming days. At the moment, the laying of the concrete pavement is nearing completion,” he said.

Najafli added that the second phase of construction will start early in 2021.

“If weather conditions permit, the second stage will start early next year, and both roads will be built in a short time.”

