By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 24. Sleet is also expected in the evening. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime at in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above normal 762 mm Hg to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 80-90 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. Snow is expected in the mountains and foothills. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +1-4 °C at night, +4-7 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -4 °C and -9 °C at night, 0 and -4 °C in the daytime.

Rainy weather and strong Khazri wind are unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

