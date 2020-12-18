By Trend

A center on monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh will be located in Aghdam district, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports.

According to Akar, work on the construction of the center is underway at the moment.

“Our generals and other personnel are ready to leave. Also, demining experts, who are also undergoing trainings in Azerbaijan, were sent to the liberated territories,” said the Turkish minister.

