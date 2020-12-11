By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministers have signed a protocol on mutual trips of citizens with identity cards, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has reported.

On December 10, Azerbaijani and Turkish government signed Protocol No.1 on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and Government of Turkey on mutual visa exemption signed on February 25, 2020 in Baku.

According to the agreement signed on February 25, citizens of two countries with valid passports could travel without a visa and stay in the country without it for 90 days.

After the entry into the force of the protocol signed in addition to the agreement, citizens of both countries will be able to travel without a visa with an identity card and other border crossing documents and stay without a visa for 90 days.

The ministry noted that this rule will apply only to citizens of two countries traveling directly between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Citizens wishing to travel to third countries through the territory of Azerbaijan or Turkey must use a passport.

Additionally, it was underlined that for the first time in its history, Azerbaijan has signed an agreement to use the identity card as a border crossing document.

The parties also decided to cooperate in order to prevent the use of forged border crossing documents.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz