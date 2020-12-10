By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be mainly cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 11. Rain is expected at night.

The temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, +5-7 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 775 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be occasionally rainy in the regions. It is expected to snow in the mountains and foothills. Foggy weather is expected in some places. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-4 °C at night, +5-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temoerature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, 0 °C and -3 °C in the daytime.

The high humidity may cause concern among weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz