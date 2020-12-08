By Trend

Preparations for the military parade in Azerbaijan to be held on December 10 regarding the victory in the Karabakh War, are continuing in Baku, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Special structures have been erected on Azadlig Square, the territory is being improved, and special boards with images of the State Flag of Azerbaijan are placed on Azneft Square. More than 3,000 military servicemen will take part in the military parade, up to 150 pieces of military equipment will be demonstrated, including newly adopted modern military equipment, missile and artillery installations, air defense systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade will also feature a part of the war trophies captured from the Armenian Armed Forces, defeated by the Azerbaijani army during the Patriotic War,” the ministry said.

“Azerbaijan will officially present to the world community its greatest victory achieved in the modern period,” military expert Adalat Verdiyev told Trend.

“This military parade is an important political message. We’re really living through historical days as witnesses of these events. Demonstration of the successes achieved by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on the battlefield, trophies, armored and light equipment, artillery installations, and cannons will show what a big blow was inflicted on the Armenian Armed Forces.

Verdiyev noted that the Victory Banner of Azerbaijan will be brought up on the square at the military parade.

“As one of the important elements in the parade, kamikaze drones may be demonstrated, other types of UAVs, the use of which played an exceptional role in achieving the victory. According to the scenario, the parade will, of course, resemble the previous military parades, but in importance, it will completely be different. This will be the Victory Parade. And it’s very important for each of us because it is dedicated to restoring the country's territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders. A group of veterans of the first Karabakh War is also expected to participate in the parade. President of brotherly Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and probably, the Turkish soldiers will take part in this grand event,” said the military expert.

Following over a month of military action (from late September through early November 2020) to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz