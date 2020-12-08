By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has extended his gratitude for Italy's just position over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Bayramov made the remarks while receiving a delegation led by Vice-Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Italy Ettore Rosato on December 7, the ministry reported in its official webpage.

The minister said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had posed a serious threat to Azerbaijan and the entire region for many years and the 44-day Patriotic War that lasted from September 27 till November 10, resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories.

Vice-Speaker Ettore Rosato reiterated Italy's support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, stressing that Azerbaijan’s position over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is just.

Rosato said that he visited Azerbaijan with a large delegation despite COVID-19 and within trip his delegation visited the Azerbaijan’s Armenian-destroyed Agdam city near Nagorno-Karabakh as well as Ganja city.

Twenty-six Azerbaijani civilians had been killed in Armenia's three separate missile attacks on Ganja with the use of ballistic missiles and by targetting civilian compounds in October.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction over the level of cooperation between the foreign relations committees and friendship groups of the Italian and Azerbaijani parliaments.

Bayramov reminded President Ilham Aliyev’s historic state visit to Italy on February 19-21 this year where the two countries reaffirmed each other as strategic partners by signing the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic". The joint declaration also demonstrated the two countries' desire to further strengthen cooperation in political, defense, security, economic, trade, energy, transport, innovation, scientific, educational, cultural and other spheres, the ministry’s website said.

Italian officials visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja city to witness Armenian-inflicted mass-scale destructions in these cities on December 7 and shared in their social media accounts the scenes of destruction.

The Italian delegation was also received by President Ilham Aliyev on December 7. During the meeting Aliyev said that friendly countries, including Italy, will be involved in the new infrastructure projects to reconstruct the territories liberated from Armenia's 30-year-old occupation. The president noted that he would like Italian companies to take an active part in the restoration and reconstruction work, adding that relevant proposals have already been made to the Italian side and preliminary contacts will be established via a videoconference in the coming days.

--

