The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 8. It is expected to be dizzy in some places at night. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, rain and snow are expected pat night. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0 +5 °C at night, +6-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, -3 °C and +2 °C in the daytime.

The temperature in the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be close to normal, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

