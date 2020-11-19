By Trend

Azerbaijani military servicemen shared new video footage from the Jidirduzu plain near the Shusha city, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Nov.19.

The Azerbaijani army fully controls the plain and completely ensured security of the territory. In a video shared by the servicemen, they say that "this is the place where Pashinyan danced in circles last year."

The legendary Jidirduzu in Shusha with its unparalleled and unique nature is located on the edge of the extremely steep abyss of Dashalty village and the locally famous natural stone staircase ‘Gyrkh pillakan’ (‘Forty steps’) leading to the Dashalty river. Jidirduzu is called the ‘racing field’ where the famous Karabakh horses competed in previous times. The competitions have been held for many centuries, and here one could see the best horses in Karabakh, which attracted not only local residents, but also foreign visitors.

The video footage taken by the Azerbaijani military personnel is presented below.

