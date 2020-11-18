By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has said that international journalists are visiting Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli region to witness Armenia’s war crimes in this liberated territory.

"International journalists are visiting liberated Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan. On the ground to see Armenia's war crimes," Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on 18 November.

The presidential aide posted on his account a video showing about 30 foreign journalists in Fuzuli.

President Ilham Aliyev earlier stated that Azerbaijan will sue Armenia at international courts for all moral and material damages it had inflicted.

Azerbaijani experts believe that Armenia can be held accountable in various areas of law, such as humanitarian law, human rights, and the law of peace, as well as for damage caused to peaceful Azerbaijanis.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 and November 10.

During its 44-day counter-offensive operations between, the Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

