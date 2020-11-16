By Trend

Azerbaijan has prepared a report on threats and pressure of Armenia and the Armenian lobby against the international media outlets and journalists highlighting the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Chairman of ‘Azerbaijani Journalists Network’ Public Association Ayaz Mirzayev said at a briefing on the report’s presentation, Trend reports.

According to Mirzayev, the report covers the period from September 27 to November 10.

He noted that there were enough media representatives who approached the coverage of the process completely objectively. These people were subjected to pressure from the Armenian lobby.

“So, a journalist of the French TF1 TV channel Liseron Budul visited Ganja, Barda, Tartar and other cities and districts of Azerbaijan, that from September 27 were shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces, as a result of which 93 civilians were killed and hundreds were injured. During the visits she witnessed the consequences of the Armenian vandalism and showed respective footages,” the chairman pointed out.

“After the visits, the Armenian lobby representatives began to threaten Budul with death. This, first of all, is contrary to French law. However, neither France's government nor the media organizations of this country reacted to the fact of threats. The Armenian lobby also put pressure on The New York Times journalist Carlotta Gall, who prepared an objective report on the conflict," Mirzayev further said.

He stressed that the Armenian lobby exerted pressure on all international journalists and public figures objectively covering the conflict.

"The Armenians attracted international media workers in military equipment to the combat zone, handed them weapons, which is contrary to international law. To hide these facts, they began to persecute journalists, public activists, and bloggers who objectively approached the coverage of the conflict," he also noted.

The chairman added that international organizations should take this issue seriously and prevent a possible threat to the lives of these people from the Armenians.

"We’ll translate this report into foreign languages and submit them to the relevant international organizations. We are worried about the lives of these journalists and public activists. We should prepare more detailed reports each time and contact the appropriate authorities. We’ll present these facts to international organizations, especially international media organizations so that they take serious measures," summed up Mirzayev.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz