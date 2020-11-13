By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku on November 14. Drizzle is expected in some places night and in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +11-14 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent.

Foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy and drizzly at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-9 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-3 °C at night, +4-9 °C in the daytime.

On November 14, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is relatively favorable for weather- sensitive people.

---

