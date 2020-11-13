By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time in many years, Azerbaijani radio has started broadcasting in Shusha city.

The heart of Azerbaijan`s Karabakh region was liberated by National Army on November 8, 2020 after 28 years.

Operational information wave - "ASAN Radio" broadcasts in Azerbaijan on 100, 96.5, 95.6 and 92.7 FM waves. The radio can be listened to through the asanradio.az website, as well as a mobile application.

ASAN Radio was established in 2015 by the order of President Ilham Aliyev under the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations. It started broadcasting on December 24 of the same year. This year marks the fifth anniversary of ASAN Radio.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 9 by the Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement became effective on November 10 and envisages deoccupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions by December 1 as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s. For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

