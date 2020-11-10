By Trend

The Honorary Consulate of Ukraine opened in hospitable Azerbaijani Shamakhi city on November 9, 2020, the Ukrainian embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky thanked the country’s leadership, as well as the executive power of Shamakhi district that from now on, Ukraine’s Honorary Consulate will operate in ancient and glorious Shamakhi city.

Kanevsky stressed that today's significant event is filled with special meaning and symbolism and congratulated the entire Azerbaijani people on the state holiday, wished them successful overcoming of all the challenges facing the country, as well as peace, harmony, and prosperity.

The ambassador added that Ukraine is well aware of the feelings of fraternal Azerbaijani people in the issue of upholding state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As a sign of Ukraine's solidarity with the fraternal Azerbaijani people, as well as on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the State Flag in Azerbaijan, the building of the newly created Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Shamakhi city will be illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag today.

The memory of the dead Azerbaijani and Ukrainian heroes who defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries was revered by a minute of silence.

--

