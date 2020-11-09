By Trend

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Azerbaijan with the National Flag Day on his official Twitter page, Trend reports on Nov.9.

"I congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan with the National Flag Day! The country's flag is waving again on the lands liberated by the heroic army of Azerbaijan. Long live the Azerbaijani tricolor!" wrote Cavusoglu.

Within the framework of the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, signed on November 17, 2009, November 9 is annually celebrated in the country as the National Flag Day.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

