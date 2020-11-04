By Trend

Everyone must unconditionally support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter account, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu, who took part in the 130th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, said that insulting the sacred values of others cannot be considered freedom of expression.

“We condemn any form of terror and expect the same attitude from everyone,” the Turkish FM said.

