By Trend

Information that Baku allegedly attracts militants from Syria and Libya to the battles within the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is absurd, Head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian expert Andrey Ivanov told Trend.

Ivanov said that the confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is taking place not only and not so much on the battlefield, but also largely in the information space.

"For example, what are the reports that Baku allegedly attracted some militants from Syria and Libya? If you think about it, this is absurd. Azerbaijan has a well-mobilized and equipped army. Why involve foreign formations that are armed with something inferior, who serve different motives," Ivanov wrote.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at the Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz