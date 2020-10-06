By Trend

Now is the time for French president Macron to come out and speak publicly about situation of armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the international community must harshly condemn the Armenian missile attacks against the cities of Mingachevir, Ganja, Khizi and Absheron, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, told Trend.

“I am appalled to see that Armenian terrorist actions have caused so much destruction in the civilian communities and electrical stations of major cities of Azerbaijan. The fascist Armenian government has grossly violated the international humanitarian laws and is deliberately attempting to kill civilians and destroy civilian properties that have nothing to do with war operations,” he said.

Tase noted that Yerevan has received a major, historic punishment from the stellar armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia has no other option but to attack cities with a large population and inflict damages against soft targets, hospitals, schools and power plants.

“Armenia must be punished and expelled from the UN, international condemnation is critical to ensure that Yerevan does not act continuously as an evil state and Pashinyan must be stopped,” he added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

