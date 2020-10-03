Azerbaijan liberated strategically important village on October 3.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reported about it on his official Twitter page.

"Today the Azerbaijani army has raised the Azerbaijani flag in Madagiz. Madagiz is ours. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the message reads.

President congratulated Commander of the 1st Army Corps Hikmet Hasanov on the liberation of Madagiz, and instructed him to convey the congratulations to all members of the corps.

