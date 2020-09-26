26 September 2020 16:33 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.
"Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of multiple casualties as a result of the crash of a military aircraft in the Kharkov province.
It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you and the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the message said.
