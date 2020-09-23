By Akbar Mammadov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev on September 22 to extend his condolences over the killing of an Azerbaijani serviceman in yet another Armenian cease-fire violation on the border recently.

Expressing gratitude for the attention and condolences, Aliyev hailed the continued support of the Turkish president and the Turkish people for Azerbaijan on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The presidents emphasized that friendly and brotherly Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to stand by each other as always.

A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Junior Sergeant Elshan Mammadov was killed at 09:20 on September 21 in Armenian attack in the Tovuz direction on the border.

Another Azerbaijani serviceman Gurbanov Gurban received a shrapnel wound as a result of cease-fire violation by Armenian forces in the direction of Tovuz region’s Aghdam village on September 20.

On the same day, Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reported the downing of Armenian UAV carrying out reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

