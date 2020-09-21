By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits windy weather on September 22. South-east wind is expected in Azerbaijan's capital. It will be foggy in the morning.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +18-20 °C at night, +23-25 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, hails are expected in mountainous and areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-20 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +13-17 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

