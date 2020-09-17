By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 18. Short rain is expected in some places at night. North-east wind will intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +23-26 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21°C at night, +23-25 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 mm Hg to 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +17-21 C at night, +27-32 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

South wind is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which might be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

