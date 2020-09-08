By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus have discussed the cooperation during a video-conference meeting held recently.

During the meeting, the minister said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with the World Bank. He reminded that presently, four loan and 18 technical assistance projects of the World Bank are being implemented in Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan values the support measures provided by the World Bank to minimize the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

The minister also spoke about economic reforms and structural changes, economic diversification, development of the non-oil sector and measures to increase competitiveness.

Congratulating Sarah Michael on her new appointment as the World Bank Country Manager for the South Caucasus, Jabbarov expressed confidence in the success of mutual cooperation.

In turn, Molineus said that the World Bank supports the reforms in Azerbaijan and is ready to share its experience in a number of areas.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde held a meeting in July, to discuss expanding cooperation in a number of areas.

