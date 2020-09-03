Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding additional measures to improve irrigation and drinking water supply in Aghsu, Shamakhi, Shabran and Yevlakh districts.

Under the presidential order, 1.19 million manat have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company for digging 17 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 42,678 people in 16 residential areas in four districts.

