New members of Azerbaijani delegation to Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization were elected during the 55th Plenary Session of Azerbaijani Parliament of the General Assembly of the BSEC, held recently in a video format.

During the session, a new composition of Azerbaijani delegation, of six people, was approved. It should be noted that the previous delegation consisted of five people.

The session was attended by BSEC Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev, and representatives of the organization’s member states- Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Serbia and Armenia.

Azerbaijan was presented by MP’s, BSEC Deputy Chairman, head of Azerbaijan’s delegation to the organization Eldar Guliyev and member of the delegation Eldar Ibrahimov.

The plenary session chaired by E.Guliyev adopted the agenda of the event, approved the protocol of the 54th plenary session held on November 20-21 in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, and presented the report on the organization's activity.

During the meeting, the participants were informed about the activity of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.

Moreover, the Assembly elected the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly.

Additionally, audit report for fiscal year 2019 was presented during the meeting.

As a result of the meeting, the chairmanship of the organization was transferred to Greece on a rotational basis.

