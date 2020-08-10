By Ayya Lmahamad

Lump-sum payment for unemployed people will be given in 13 cities and regions in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has reported.

The paymetns are part of measures of social support to be implemented during the coronavirus pandemic in line with the presidential instructions.

The lump-sum payments in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) will be provided in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh and in Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Salyan districts regions.

The relevant draft decision prepared by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers in this regard.

Payments will be provided to persons whose registered address of actual residence in connection with lump-sum payments refers to abovementioned cities and regions.

These payments will cover 278,000 people, including the unofficially employed, unemployed and those who lost their jobs during the special quarantine regime in these regions.

Moreover, some AZN 53 million ($31.1m) have been allocated for this purpose.

The funds will be transferred to the bank cards of these citizens issued in May to receive a lump sum payment and official information will be sent to them. Additional information on the beginning of the transfer will be provided.

It should be noted that the lump-sum payments are provided in accordance with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, to people who are unemployed or have lost their jobs due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24.

---

