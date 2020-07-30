By Akbar Mammadov

The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises have started, the Ministry of Defense reported on July 30.

The ministry noted that according to the plan, the current situation is evaluated, combat missions are specified and the reconnaissance of the area is conducted in real conditions.

After hearing the relevant reports, the tasks on the application of the troops involved in the drills are clarified in the area in accordance with the made decision.

It should be noted that the Land and Air forces of the two countries will participate in the military exercises to be held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces will be conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

Thus, the personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

---

