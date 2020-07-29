On July 29, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the country’s Balakan region where he inaugurated a number of new projects.

The president attended the inauguration ceremony of a new Children’s Art School for 320 pupils.

He also inaugurated ASAN center in Balakan. On the same day, President Aliyev attended the inauguration ceremony for Balakan Automatic Control Center of Azerishig Open Joint-Stock Company that was put into operation today.

During the same visit, the president attended the opening of the Balakan-Gazbina-Ititala highway. The Balakan-Hanifa-Guluzanbina highway was also presented as part of the event.

He also got acquainted with "Honey Fruit" horticulture in Balakan.

