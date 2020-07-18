Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army has held the battalion and division live-fire tactical exercises, the Defence Ministry's press service reported on July 18.

Interoperability between units of howitzer artillery, aviation, air defense, and other units were worked out during the drills. Live-fire tactical exercises of howitzer artillery battalion were held in conditions close to combat.

During the exercises, issues of interoperability with aviation were also worked out. The actions against the air attack and unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy were taken together with the air defense units. The military personnel showed positive results in fulfilling tactical and fire tasks.

The Combined Arms Army pays special attention to live-fire tactical exercises conducted in battalions and divisions. These exercises are the highest form for coordinating units and improving the field skills of military personnel.

__

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNews